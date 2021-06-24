Fairfield County Eatery Gains Acclaim As Favorite New Dining Spot

If you are looking for good homemade pasta, thick steaks, and fresh seafood in a trendy, modern atmosphere, then a visit to Divina in Fairfield County should check all the boxes.

Located inside the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Stamford, Divina is a new venture for the owners of longtime favorite Table 104.

Sophisticated, but relaxed with a unique menu is probably the best way to describe the restaurant that is quickly gaining a reputation among local foodies and it shows plenty of five-star reviews on Yelp.

"Italian food with a modern twist," said one Yelper. "The restaurant has an open and airy feel. If you're in town for a visit or a local in the area it is definitely worth a visit if you want good Italian food with a trendy ambiance."

A glance at Yelp shows some menu favorites include, of course, the homemade pasta dishes, as well as the steaks, and many of the "shareable" offerings.

Homemade pasta. Yelp

Some shareable choices include the watermelon gazpacho, St. Louis ribs, shrimp crostini, meatballs, and a summer veggie ceviche.

Main choices run the gambit from fresh pappardelle Bolognese to black fettuccine to suckling pig ravioli. Steaks and fresh seafood round out the selection as do several wood-fired pizzas.

Another Yelper said: "We chose to order a bevy of small shareable dishes so that we could try several of them. The tuna, shrimp ceviche, Arancini, and local sausage with broccoli rabe were terrific."

Still, another praised the calamari and more: "The Blue Point oysters were probably the best oysters I've had in a very long time. The oysters were so big and meaty, they were absolutely delicious. The calamari was perfectly cooked, lightly breaded, and cooked to perfection."

The Blue Point oysters. Yelp

The restaurant also offers a large assortment of quality cocktails and desserts.

So whether you're traveling and need a good meal, or are local and, need a relaxed spot to dine, Divina is your spot.

A sampling of cocktails. Yelp

Prices are moderate to high. The service is excellent.

The restaurant is located inside the Courtyard Marriott at 275 Summer St., Stamford.

