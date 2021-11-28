Fairfield County Eatery Cited For 'By Far The Best Pizza In The Area'

A Fairfield County restaurant is being cited by online reviewers as a go-to spot for quality pizza.

Grigg Street Pizza is located at 1 Grigg St. in Greenwich.

The pizzeria offers 16-inch pies or single slices made with a variety of toppings, including housemade sausage, pepperoni, hot honey, pepperoncini peppers, and more.

"I don't usually leave reviews, but these guys know how to make a damn good pizza! BY FAR THE BEST PIZZA IN THE AREA!! I would put this in my top 7 in the tri-state area! It feels like a refined pizzeria slice on the most impeccable crust," Devesh O., of New Jersey, wrote in a Yelp review.

In addition to pizzas, guests can also choose from salads or sandwiches, such as the Fresh Mozzarella sandwich made with roasted red pepper, arugula, balsamic and pesto.

Grigg Street Pizza is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Learn more about the pizzeria's hours and menu here.

