Drive-Thru Dinosaur Exhibit Coming To Connecticut

A taste of Jurassic Park is coming to Connecticut.

More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction for families and dino fans in Connecticut as the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru comes to Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford from Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to organizers, “the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform outdoor areas throughout the region into a fun-filled drive-thru experience complete with life-like dinosaurs, baby dino, and trainer meet and greets, photo opportunities, a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour, and memories of epic proportions.”

Those interested in attending the popular event have been advised to join the presale list, as there is “overwhelming demand” and likely sellouts.

Officials said that Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on research about how we’ve come to understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

This year, guests will also have the option of choosing their own audio adventure, packed with rarely known dinosaur facts.

“Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials also noted that “guests are to remain in their own vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas (restrooms). Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew.”

Equipment will be sanitized frequently throughout the event, and employees will be applying hand sanitizer and regularly washing their hands.

“Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that features up to 100 true-to-life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea,” organizers of the event said.

“Guests will see their favorite dinosaurs move, roar, and roam and have the chance to interact with baby and adolescent dinosaurs, including the T. Rex, Triceratops, Megalodon, and many others."

Tickets for the event are $49 per vehicle and available here.

