CT Resident Wins $220K In State Lottery

A lucky lotto player in Connecticut has just won big.

In Hartford County, Windsor Locks resident Syed Peerzada cashed in a winning $220,389 “$10 Super 7s Progressive” CT Lottery ticket that was sold at the Windsor Smoke Shop on Poquonock Avenue in Windsor.

The winning ticket was cashed in on Thursday, Dec. 9.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to cash in a winning ticket. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Monday, Dec. 6, Danbury's Shachar Security Trust cashed in a $12,812 winning “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Amoco station in Danbury.

cashed in a $12,812 winning “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Amoco station in Danbury. On Dec. 6, Lula, Georgia resident Brittany Ross won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in Wallingford;

won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in Wallingford; On Dec. 6, Enfield resident Valerie Bryda won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in Enfield;

won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in Enfield; On Dec. 6, Hartford resident Tia Davis won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at Best Gas in Manchester;

won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at Best Gas in Manchester; On Wednesday, Dec. 7, New Haven resident Gerron Taylor won $10,000 playing “20X Cash 7th Edition” on a ticket sold at Power Gas Food Mart in New Haven;

won $10,000 playing “20X Cash 7th Edition” on a ticket sold at Power Gas Food Mart in New Haven; On Dec. 7, Danbury resident Yogesh Saini won $100,000 playing “$100,000 Fortune” on a ticket sold at the Bethel Shell station;

won $100,000 playing “$100,000 Fortune” on a ticket sold at the Bethel Shell station; On Dec. 9, New Britain resident Paul Gerardi won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition” on a ticket sold at the Cassellas Package Store in New Britain;

won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition” on a ticket sold at the Cassellas Package Store in New Britain; On Dec. 9, Waterbury resident Jason Craven won $20,000 playing “20X Cash 7th Edition” on a ticket sold at Dada Liquors in Waterbury;

won $20,000 playing “20X Cash 7th Edition” on a ticket sold at Dada Liquors in Waterbury; On Friday, Dec. 10, Manchester resident Lisaben Patel won $22,253 playing “KENO” on a ticket sold at Jays Mobil on the Run in Windsor.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

