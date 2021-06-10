CT Reinstates Alcohol Ban At Six State Parks Due To Parties, Unruly Behavior

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has re-imposed temporary alcohol bans for six state recreation areas.

The bans are in effect immediately and until August 25, 2021, at the following locations:

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper Section)/George

Waldo State Park, Southbury (New Haven County)

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston (Litchfield County)

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond Boat Launch, Voluntown, as well as the portion of Pachaug State Forest, within 500 yards inland from the Beach Pond shoreline.

In recent summers, including last year, these locations have experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities, DEEP officials said.

The department said a temporary alcohol ban provides DEEP’s law enforcement officers with an enforceable tool to dissuade inappropriate use of the state outdoor recreation areas and has been an effective tool employed to reduce negative behaviors and make state parks, forests, and boat launches safe and enjoyable for all.

“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” said Mason Trumble, deputy commissioner for environmental conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”

