Lifestyle

CT Man Newest Member Of Popular TV Show 'Big Brother'

Christian Birkenberger
Christian Birkenberger Photo Credit: CBS/Big Brother

His favorite food is fried chicken and waffles and he likes to play mini-golf and spend time flirting.

That's what Connecticut native named Christian Birkenberger, age 23, of Harwinton in Litchfield County, has to say when asked about his favorite things as he gets ready to star in the next episode of the mega-hit CBS show "Big Brother."

A general contractor assistant in real life, Birkenberger, said he describes himself as charming, friendly and determined.

Determined to win the game.

In his biography for the show, Birkenberger said that while he will miss loved ones while living in the Big Brother house, he's looking forward to the competition and his strategy for winning the game is to "just be myself because I'm a joy."

During the show, which is in its 23rd season, "house guests" compete for the grand prize of $50,000 in cash through competitions if they can survive not being voted out of the house.

Some fun facts about Birkenberger include that he can ride a unicycle and he's only ever had one girlfriend. 

Hmm. Will he make it in the madhouse that's full of love triangles and backstabbing roommates.

Only time will tell.

The newest edition is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 7 on CBS. 

