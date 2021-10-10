CT Couple Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With $10K Lottery Prize

A Connecticut woman has claimed a $10,000 lottery prize thanks to a lucky 41st wedding anniversary gift from her husband.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Michael Daniele, of Branford in New Haven County, took his wife, Bernadette, on a trip to Boston.

He also gave her a CT Lottery "$100,000 Cashword 11" scratch ticket, purchased at the No Branford Patco Handy Stop in North Branford.

Bernadette claimed her prize on Friday, Sept. 24, according to CT Lottery.

"My husband bought the ticket and put it in my anniversary card, but I didn't play it until after we got back home," Bernadette said. "The next day, I played the ticket at work. When I saw that I won $10,000, I couldn't believe it."

