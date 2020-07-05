COVID-19: Regulations For Outdoor Dining Eased In This Fairfield County Town

As the state prepares to return to a small sense of normal following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one town in Fairfield County has eased restrictions to allow restaurants to plan for outdoor dining.

Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg announced on Wednesday, May 6 that he has issued an emergency directive that eases some restrictions to allow for outdoor dining.

"As I mentioned this past weekend, Monroe must stand ready to help our businesses operate to the greatest extent possible while protecting public health and safety," Kellogg said in the statement.

Kellogg pointed to Gov. Ned Lamont's intention to allow restaurants to resume limited operations on Wednesday, May 20.

As the town waits for further instructions from the state on the parameters for restaurants reopening, Kellogg said his directive suspends certain regulations and allows for administrative approval for restaurants to provide outdoor seating and service, so long as they comply with state rules and requirements.

Under the directive, restaurant owners will submit an "emergency outdoor seating plan," which will be reviewed by a small team for the purposes of protecting public health and safety.

"We must recognize that many establishments may, with the permission of the property owner, desire to pursue this option and may wish to explore the use of non-traditional areas, such as a portion of their parking lot," Kellogg said.

Plans will be reviewed expeditiously and there will be no fees charged.

Health Department officials will be contacting restaurant owners in the near future, so they can be ready for May 20 reopening.

Currently, there are 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe with six deaths.

