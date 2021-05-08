COVID-19: New England Town Keeps Outdoor Mask Mandate Despite State Lifting Restriction

One New England community is showing extra precaution and will continue mandating that residents wear face coverings while outside, despite the state’s latest COVID-19 guidance.

As of Friday, April 30, Massachusetts residents did not have to wear facial coverings while outside as the state adjusted its COVID-19 mandates to align with those set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Masks are only required outdoors when one is unable to maintain at least six feet of social distance.

However, in Massachusetts, will keep the mask mandate in place for the time being, town officials announced over the weekend. Others in the area, such as Boston, Salem, and Somerville, have also shown reluctance to change the status quo when it comes to mask-wearing.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in our residents' best interests, the Town of Brookline will not follow suit with the state's decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate today," Health Commissioner Swannie Jett stated.

"Our face-covering requirement has served as a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and we are reluctant to relax it at this time without further public input and review by the Advisory Council on Public Health."

