COVID-19: Fairfield County Testing Site Moved

A Fairfield County COVID-19 testing site has moved and will be offering tests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The City of Norwalk advises residents that starting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, COVID-19 testing will be relocated from Veteran’s Park to Shady Beach in Norwalk.

Testing will continue to be available seven days per week with no appointment necessary at the new testing location.

Testing occurs weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gates open one hour before testing is scheduled to begin. Motorists are asked not to arrive any earlier.

Those seeking testing must access the site from Beach Road. Cars will queue in Shady Beach and Calf Pasture Beach as to not disrupt the dismissal of Marvin School.

Due to limited testing capacity, the site may close early.

Additionally, inclement weather may impact testing operations.

Members of the public are reminded to visit norwalkct.org/testing for the latest news and updates.

