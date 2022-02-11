COVID-19: Fairfield County City Lifts Mask Mandate For Most

A city-wide mask mandate in a Fairfield County city will soon be lifted due to the falling number of COVID-19 cases.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons announced on Friday, Feb. 11 that the city-wide mask mandate will be lifted on Wed., Feb. 16.

Masks are still required to be worn in hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare and childcare facilities, schools, municipal buildings, and on public transit, Simmons said.

The announcement comes in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Stamford.

As of Thursday, Feb.10, Stamford’s current seven-day average in cases per 100,000 has declined from an Omicron peak of 334.3 to 17.3.

"Based on current trends, we expect that these indicators will fall below the level of high community transmission in the coming days," Simmons said.

Dr. Asha Shah, the director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health said it will still be important for residents to remain vigilant and continue to practice safety measures such as hand hygiene and being vaccinated.

Throughout Connecticut, 143 of 169 towns (85 percent) currently saw declines in case rate over the previous week, and 93 percent of towns saw declines the week prior.

Cases in Stamford and its neighboring towns are among the lowest in Connecticut, due in large part to the high vaccination rates of its citizens, according to Simmons.

Stamford now ranks No. 2 in population among Connecticut cities, behind No. 1 Bridgeport.

