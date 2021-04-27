COVID-19: Cheers! CT Now Offers Free Drink To Those Who Have Gotten Vaccinated

Have a drink on them.

Connecticut is offering an innovative new program to encourage residents to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Participating restaurants in Connecticut are offering a free drink to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card between Wednesday, May 19, and Monday, May 31, provided the patron purchases food during the visit.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative on Monday, April 26, noting that the limit will be one drink per person. A limited number of Connecticut restaurants initially opted into the program, with more expected to in advance of the program becoming active.

Lamont noted that “each individual restaurant will determine which drinks are ‘on them.’”

At the outset of the program, restaurants opting in include:

Wood N Tap (all locations);

Bears Smokehouse BBQ (all locations).

Fairfield County

Don Memo (Westport);

Kawa Ni (Westport);

Match Burger Lobster (Westport);

The Whelk (Westport);

Taco Daddy (Stamford);

Lila Rose (Stamford);

Match (Norwalk).

Hartford County

Millwright’s (Simsbury);

Que Whiskey Kitchen (Southington);

The Place 2 Be (three locations).

New London County

Flanders Fish Market (East Lyme);

Engine Room (Mystic);

Grass & Bone (Mystic);

Nana’s Bakery & Pizza (Mystic);

Oyster Club (Mystic).

New Haven County

Union League Cafe (New Haven).

More restaurants are expected to begin participating in the program. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.