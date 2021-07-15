Baby Giant Anteater Born At Fairfield County’s Beardsley Zoo

For the third time in zoo history, a giant anteater has been born at the Beardsley Zoo in Fairfield County.

The baby was born at the Bridgeport zoo on Tuesday, June 15 after a 175-day gestation period, the baby weighed 4.3 pounds at nine days old, and 6.1 pounds at 23 days old on Thursday, July 8, said Beardsley Zoo officials.

The proud parents are third-time dad, E.O., and fourth-time mom, Pana.

The pair was brought to Connecticut’s only zoo with the hopes of successful breeding, which occurred for the first time in 2016.

Currently mother and baby are in seclusion most of the day, with brief forays into the outdoor habitat for fresh air and sunshine.

The baby being weighed. Beardsley Zoo

“We couldn’t be happier that our Giant anteaters Pana and E.O. are parents for the third time,” explained Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “We encourage everyone to follow the baby’s growth and progress on our Facebook and Instagram pages until the baby is a bit larger.”

Mochilla, the pair’s first offspring, is now in residence at Alexandria Zoo in Louisiana. The second-born, Tupi, is now at the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee.

Female anteaters give birth to one offspring and the baby rides on mom’s back for the first several months of life, occasionally venturing off not too far from mom to explore its surroundings.

For the first week, mom spends most of her time sleeping while bonding occurs and the baby gains strength and weight.

When Pana and her baby are outside, EO will not be allowed to be in the same habitat due to the mother’s protectiveness. Pana and the baby will be outside for guests to view later this summer, alternating with EO.

The giant anteater's parents came to the zoo from the Palm Beach Zoo in Palm Beach, Florida.

Both Pana and EO are 12 years old.

