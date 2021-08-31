$100,000 CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Fairfield County Liquor Store

A lucky area resident cashed in a winning $100,000 lotto ticket that was sold at a Connecticut liquor store.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Middlesex County, Massachusetts resident Dolores Ortiz Morgan, of Waltham, won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Dworken Wine & Liquor store in Bridgeport.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Massachusetts resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Monday, Aug. 23, New London resident Elanes Duperval won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shoprite of New London;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shoprite of New London; On Aug. 23, Wilton resident Krzysztof Wolpiuk won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pvc Gulf in Wilton;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pvc Gulf in Wilton; On Aug. 23, Suffield resident Brian Kruczek won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life" on a ticket sold at the Suffield Cordial Shoppe in Suffield.

won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life" on a ticket sold at the Suffield Cordial Shoppe in Suffield. On Aug. 23, Hartford resident Carmen Rodriguez won $45,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Broad Street Mart in Hartford;

won $45,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Broad Street Mart in Hartford; On Aug. 23, Hamden resident Ronald Saint Hilaire won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Hamden Mart in Hamden;

won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Hamden Mart in Hamden; On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Clinton resident Teresa Shea won $10,005 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Town and Country Market and Deli in Clinton;

won $10,005 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Town and Country Market and Deli in Clinton; A winning $100,000 "CHROME" ticket was sold at Stop & Shop in Newington to a West Hartford President on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cromwell resident Sandra Eldridge won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Snack Mart in Cromwell;

On Aug. 25, Bristol resident John McKenney won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Gala News in Bristol;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Gala News in Bristol; On Aug. 25, Waterbury resident Bhavin Gupta won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Jay Tee Wine & Liquor in Waterbury;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Jay Tee Wine & Liquor in Waterbury; On Aug. 25, Norwalk resident Pan Kwok won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes;

won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes; On Friday, Aug. 27, Philadelphia, PA resident Anthony Coates won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shell Food Mart in Wallingford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shell Food Mart in Wallingford; On Aug. 27, Waterbury resident Glenda Rodriguez won $10,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Waterbury Gulf station;

won $10,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Waterbury Gulf station; On Aug. 27, Vernon resident Selina Sofianos won $25,000 playing "CASHWORD 28" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Vernon;

won $25,000 playing "CASHWORD 28" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Vernon; On Aug. 27, East Windsor resident Andrew Verrocchi won $10,010 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in East Windsor;

won $10,010 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in East Windsor; On Monday, Aug. 30, Waterbury resident Emanuel Hilerio won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dada Liquors in Waterbury;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dada Liquors in Waterbury; On Aug. 30, Waterbury resident Shaun Daly won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store in Branford;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store in Branford; On Aug. 30, New Britain resident Florence Wosczyna won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at CT Food Mart in New Britain.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

