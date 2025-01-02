Driver, Passenger Escape Burning Car Fire In Brookfield

Firefighters were called to Sandy Lane in Brookfield around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a car fire. Crews said the vehicle was completely engulfed when they arrived, but the two people inside had escaped.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and contained a fuel leak. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to determine whether the leak had any environmental impacts.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

