Driver, Passenger Escape Burning Car Fire In Brookfield

People inside a car that burst into flames on New Year's Day escaped without injury, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Firefighters were called to Sandy Lane in Brookfield around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a car fire. Crews said the vehicle was completely engulfed when they arrived, but the two people inside had escaped. 

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and contained a fuel leak. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to determine whether the leak had any environmental impacts. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

