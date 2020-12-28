Questions Surround Sudden Closures Of Bank Of America Branches In Fairfield County

A busy bank in the area has temporarily closed several locations, announcing the news in a message on its door and its website.

Currently, branch offices of Bank of America in Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Stamford, Greenwich, and Ridgefield, have been closed, according to the company website.

The company has also "temporarily" closed numerous branches, without warning and not much explanation elsewhere in the country.

The Bank of America in New Canaan, at 94 Elm St., is directing its customers to use online services or another Bank of America.

The website does mention safety and said a mask is required to enter all of their banks.

It added: "Many of our locations may have reduced hours, alternate days of operations, or may have been temporarily closed," the website said. "We are doing everything we can to reopen as soon as possible, though some locations may remain closed for an extended period of time."

Health officials said they were not aware of any COVID-19 related issues at the branch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.