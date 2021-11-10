Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Business

Proposed Chick-fil-A Voted Down In Fairfield County Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Chick-fil-A will not be coming to Fairfield.
Chick-fil-A will not be coming to Fairfield. Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A

Following a lengthy debate that lasted months, plans for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fairfield County has been turned down.

Citing traffic concerns, the Fairfield Town Plan and Zoning Commission unanimously denied a proposal for a new location at 750 Post Road, the land formerly occupied by Joe's American Bar & Grill and Colonial Unisex Hair Cutters.

Developers had sought special permits and a special coastal site plan to construct the 5,000-square-foot fast food restaurant and drive-thru at the nearly two-acre site.

The scope of the plan had some worried, with many claiming that downtown traffic would become untenable and would disrupt the current ambiance of the area. It also included plans for a parking lot that would have had more than 75 spaces to go along with a two-lane drive-thru.

Moving forward, the developers will have the opportunity to file an appeal or can suggest a different design for the project.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.