New Restaurant Opening In Fairfield County

A health food restaurant with locations on Long Island and in Virginia is spreading its organic dishes and motto, "Eat Happy, Spread Love," to its first Connecticut location in Fairfield County.

Organic Krush, which is set to open on Nov. 2 on 374 Post Road E, only uses organic ingredients free of GMOs, hormones and pesticides, and boasts a litany of gluten-free, vegan and paleo options on its menu.

It also has a special all-vegan menu.

Among its offerings are cold-pressed immune-boosting juices, wellness shots, creative smoothies, acai bowls, "krush your own" bowls and all-day breakfast.

“Westport is such a dynamic city and we’re thrilled to be opening our next location in such a happening shopping center,” says Co-Founder Michelle Walrath. “We love the community of families, businesses and groups of people who really seem to care about health and wellness. It’s a natural gathering hub for us.”

Organic Krush also provides juice cleanses and vegan meal plans that eaters can take home.

The restaurant will have free WiFi for customers, along with "work pods" where diners can work at their computers while eating healthy.

Walrath and co-owner Fran Paniccia plan to host homework hours at the location for school-aged customers and will give a 10 percent discount to teachers during the school year.

“We are so excited to open our next Organic Krush in Westport,” says Co-Founder Fran Paniccia. “We felt great vibes from the first day we visited the city and we can’t wait to get to know the community better and share all that we have to offer.”

The establishment will be eco and ocean-friendly, using reusable cookware and cutlery, compostable packaging and glass (rather than plastic) to-go bottles. No styrofoam or plastic will be used, ever, at Organic Krush.

To celebrate its grand opening, Orange Krush will donate 10 percent of its November proceeds towards breast cancer research via Pink Aid.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.