New DMV Express Opens In Fairfield County

A new Department of Motor Vehicles “express” office has opened in Fairfield County, offering limited services to Connecticut residents.

Officials said that the new office has opened in a Nutmeg State Federal Credit Union on West Avenue in Norwalk, where they will process Connecticut driver's license renewals and state identification card renewals.

People can also get a copy of their Connecticut driving history at the express DMV site, as well as process the REAL ID driver licenses that will be required for domestic flights later this year.

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union charges a convenience fee of $8.00 per DMV transaction. The $8.00 convenience fee per DMV transaction will be waived for customers who are members of the credit union.

The express DMV in Norwalk will be open:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Officials noted that the express office does not process these license-related services:

Commercial Drivers' Licenses (CDL);

Licenses with endorsements/restrictions for public passengers;

Suspended drivers' licenses. Your license will not be renewed until your license privilege is restored;

"Drive Only" license services.

"This location also offers same-day appointments through the self-service kiosk as well as scheduled times on service tickets," officials said. "Both options allow customers to leave the office and return at their appropriate times. Those with same-day appointments will receive a reminder by text or e-mail near their scheduled service time."

