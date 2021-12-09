Fairfield County Butcher Shop Cited For Top-Quality Meats, 'Amazing' Sandwiches

A Fairfield County butcher shop has seen praise from online reviewers for its quality meats and sandwiches.

Old Greenwich Butcher Shop is located at 232 Sound Beach Ave. in Greenwich.

The shop offers a selection of gourmet sandwiches, such as "The Pastrami," made with thin-sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Dusseldorf mustard.

Some other sandwiches offer to include Caprese and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Online reviewers have cited the butcher shop's service.

"Top quality meats matched by excellent service," George C., of Greenwich, said in a Yelp review. "You're getting high-end steakhouse quality meats here, and they'll cut to order if you wish. The service is extremely friendly and considerate. Haven't made any special orders or game but plan to."

Guests can also order prepared salads, including chef salad, and gorgonzola salad.

"We have been hearing amazing things about this place and finally went in," Jeff M., of Greenwich, wrote on Yelp. "We ended up getting 2 sandwiches. Sandwiches were fairly priced... and AMAZING. I had a sample of the chicken salad which was also incredible."

