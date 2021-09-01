CT Working To Be Among First States To Make Electronic Driver's Licenses

Connecticut officials are working with Apple to become one of the first states to make driver’s licenses and state IDs available electronically on the company’s devices.

Gov. Ned Lamont took to social media to make the announcement that the state is in the preliminary planning phases to make licenses available on iPhones and Apple Watches.

The electronic licenses would be accessible at airports, though further details were not available as the project is in the beginning phases.

Connecticut is working to make electronic driver's licenses a reality Twitter/@GovNedLamont

“Some tech news: We’re working with @Apple to be among the 1st states to make @CTDMV licenses electronically available on iPhones & Apple Watches using the Wallet app,” he posted.

“@TSA is on board to accept them at airports. We’re in the early planning phases and will have more info soon.”

Apple announced this week that it is working with several states to roll out the electronic licenses, including Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Once a state begins offering electronic licenses, residents will be able to add it or a state ID to Wallet and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it to the TSA, according to Apple.

It will work similarly to how customers can add credit cards and transit passes to the app.

“We’re excited to bring a new addition to our state’s modernization efforts that will make our residents’ lives easier, and keep their identities secure through the use of mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet,” Lamont said in a statement on the Apple website.

“We’re pleased to be one of the first states working with Apple to deploy driver’s licenses and state identification cards in Apple Wallet, and we’re looking forward to taking the next steps to make sure this new feature benefits our residents.”

