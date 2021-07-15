CT Gas Prices Have Spiked, But They're Not Among Nation's Highest, New Data Shows

With the demand for gas reaching record highs in the US, consumers in Connecticut have seen a spike in price at the pump, though not as sharp as some neighboring states.

As of Wednesday, July 14, the average price per gallon of gas in Connecticut has hit $3.15, near the national average, according to AAA. The price is a cent more than it was a week ago, six cents more than a month ago, and up from $2.20 a year ago.

Comparatively, the average price in New York is sitting at $3.20 per gallon, New Jersey has hit nearly $3.17, Pennsylvania is at $3.23, and in neighboring Massachusetts, drivers are paying an average of $3.01 per gallon.

“For the second consecutive week Connecticut’s average gas price of $3.15 is the same as the national average, an uncommon occurrence because Connecticut’s higher gas taxes, stricter environmental regulations, and high cost of doing business generally push the state’s price above national’s average,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Fran Mayko said.

The spike in prices comes after many motorists were forced to stay home last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”

In Connecticut, the average price of $3.15 has held steady for two weeks, which is lower than 18 other states that are averaging higher prices, AAA officials noted. Before the end of the summer, prices are expected to rise at least 10 cents, they said.

According to AAA, these are the average prices per gallon of gas in Connecticut’s six metro regions:

Bridgeport: $3.21;

Lower Fairfield County: $3.20;

New London/Norwich: $3.18;

Windham/Middlesex: $3.14;

New Haven/Meriden: $3.13;

Greater Hartford: $3.12.

Nationally, the average price of gas per gallon is slightly below $3.15, up one cent from a week ago, seven cents from a week ago, and nearly a dollar from one year ago.

“The peak summer driving season is now in full-swing as Americans hit the road for recreation and relaxation,” Mayko noted. “Because of record-level demand, higher crude oil prices, and shrinking supplies, gas prices aren’t backing down this summer.”

