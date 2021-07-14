Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
CT Eatery's Mozzarella Sticks Among Best In US, Website Says

Cecilia Levine
Naples Pizza in Farmington
Naples Pizza in Farmington Photo Credit: NaplesPizzaCT on Instagram

Making a great mozzarella stick isn't so simple. For one, there's got to be a crispy outside. The inside has to be the perfect combination of chewy and melty.

And according to food website "Eat This, Not That," American restaurants have very different ways of making them.

The website recently compiled a list of "Best Mozzarella Sticks in Every State."

Representing Connecticut is Hartford County staple Naples Pizza in Farmington.

"Hand-cut mozzarella wedges are served with homemade marinara sauce that diners describe as so good, some even eat it with a spoon," the website says. "Delish!"

Naples Pizza is located at 838 Farmington Ave., in Farmington.

Click here for the complete list of best mozzarella sticks from "East This Not That."

