COVID-19: Packed Fairfield County Restaurant Shut Down For Violations

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont lambasted a Fairfield County restaurant after videos went viral on social media of party-goers packing the place over the weekend and failing to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 mandates.

Videos that were posted of Ten20 in Bridgeport drew the ire of Lamont and other elected officials over the crowd and the failure to socially distance or wear face coverings.

In response, Lamont took to Twitter to blast the restaurant and its owners for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is what we’re talking about when we mention establishments not obeying the rules,” Lamont wrote. “This was in Bridgeport over the weekend.

“The less of this we see, the stronger our response will be. This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across CT looking out for their customers.”

The video can be found here.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said that the city shut down the bar on Sunday, Oct. 25, and that this was the third time Ten20 has been cited for violating one of Lamont’s COVID executive orders.

“Yesterday (Monday, Oct. 26) the establishment was closed, as this is their third violation of COVID executive orders,” Ganim said. “They now have to appeal to the state to reopen.

“Safety is of the utmost importance for Bridgeport residents and businesses. We must follow the protocols and guidelines.”

After being shut down, Ten20 posted a video on Instagram touting their daily cleaning, while adding that they’ve been doing monthly sanitation and sterilization monthly.

That video can be found here.

