COVID-19: Here's How Much Average CT Driver Saved On Gas Last Year Amid Pandemic

Drops in demand and crude oil prices, coupled with COVID-related travel restrictions, allowed the average Connecticut driver to save at least $240 last year compared to 2019, says AAA Northeast.

In 2019, CT drivers paid an average of $2.72 for a gallon of self-serve, regular gas. In that year, a driver, who traveled 12,000 miles annually in a vehicle delivering 25 mpg, would have spent $1,305, said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman.

In 2020, at an average of $2.22 a gallon, annual gas costs for that same driver would have been $1,065, reflecting the $240 savings, she said. "And for most drivers, who decreased their travel even more last year, the savings would have been even larger," Mayko said.

As crude oil increases this year, gas prices continue to rise this month. Today's statewide average of $2.46 for a gallon of self-serve, regular is three cents higher compared to last week; but still, 20 cents lower compared to last year, while on the national level, today's average of $2.40 is a penny higher than last week but 13 cents lower than last year, she added.

"If crude prices remain high and demand continues to increase, those prices may get even higher," said Mayko. "Only time will tell."

Here is AAA's weekly price survey of Connecticut's six metro regions:

Greater Bridgeport $2.52

Fairfield County $2.50

New Haven/Meriden $2.44

Greater Hartford $2.44

New London/Norwich $2.49

Windham/Middlesex $2.46

The statewide average is $2.46

