4, Including 2 Officers, Hospitalized After Crash Involving Police Cruiser In Brookfield

The crash happened in Fairfield County on Monday, Feb. 26 just before 8:30 p.m., when a Brookfield Police patrol cruiser and two other vehicles collided at the intersection of White Turkey Extension (Route 202) and Federal Road in Brookfield, the town's police department announced on Tuesday evening, Feb. 27.

After the crash, two Brookfield Police officers and two occupants of another car involved in the crash were taken to Danbury Hospital for injuries. These two occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the extent of injuries sustained by the officers was not released by authorities.

The operator of the third vehicle involved in the collision was not injured, police added.

Federal Road was briefly closed while the department investigated the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

