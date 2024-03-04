Wallet Snatched Out Of Cart At Bridgeport Shopping Plaza, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at a store located in the Stop & Shop plaza, according to Bridgeport Police.

The wallet was later recovered in the parking lot by Bridgeport Police, said Scott Appleby, spokesman for the department.

Medics were sent because the 74-year-old was out of breath after attempting to run after the person who took it, Appleby said.

"Bridgeport Police ask that everyone stay alert to their personal items left in shopping carts by ensuring they are always visible to you and all personal bags closed to minimize easy access to personal items," Appleby said.

