Video: Person Of Interest Wanted For Questioning In Bridgeport Woman's Death

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Rickeyta Baker, of Bridgeport. She was discovered next to a dumpster, behind 1028 Stratford Ave., at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to Bridgeport Police Det. Jeffrey A. Holtz, the department's Homicide Unit took over the investigation and located surveillance video that showed what appeared to be a male wheeling Baker into the lot in the shopping cart, three days earlier, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, around 3:30 a.m.

The same person was seen on video walking north of Fifth Street several minutes later.

The department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person in the video. Detectives are requesting the public pay special attention to his walk and jacket.

Holtz said they believe the person is familiar with the East End and may reside there.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Baker. The results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243.

All tips will be confidential.

