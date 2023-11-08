2 Bridgeport City Council Members Arrested At Polling Place

The arrests took place in Bridgeport outside of the John F. Kennedy School on Tuesday, Nov. 7, said Terron Jones, a spokesman for the city.

According to Jones, Councilwoman Samia Suliman, representing the 138th District was charged with breach of peace at the polling place around 4:20 p.m. after a 911 call was received about a person causing a disturbance.

Jones did not reveal what kind of disturbance she caused but did say she was charged after police arrived on the scene.

A short time later, around 5 p.m., the department received another 911 call regarding Councilwoman Maria Pereira, who also represents the 138th District, for an apparent assault, Jones said.

She was charged with assaulting a 70-year-old woman. Her formal charge was assault in the third degree, Jones said.

Bridgeport Police have not released any details regarding the arrests, including bond amounts, and if the councilwoman were released.

This is a developing story. Check back to. Daily Voice for updates.

