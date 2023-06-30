Overcast with Haze 71°

SHARE

New Update: Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Reaches 'Unhealthy' Level Across CT

It's time for some to get out protective masks as smoke from Canadian wildfires is drifting over Connecticut and elevating the air quality to "unhealthy" levels.

A map of the smoke drifting over the state.
A map of the smoke drifting over the state. Photo Credit: AirNow.gov
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

On Friday, June 30, Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said smoke from wildfires over Quebec is expected to elevate fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels across the entire state.

When air quality is forecasted to be unhealthy, there is an increased likelihood for everyone and especially members of sensitive groups to experience health effects, DEEP said.

Health officials recommend that those in sensitive populations, which includes children, seniors, and those with heart or lung disease, limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise. 

Everyone else should reduce long or intense activities outdoors. Also, it is important to take more breaks during outdoor activities.

“We are once again experiencing impacts in Connecticut from burning Canadian wildfires,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “Levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are expected to reach unhealthy levels."

State Department of Health officials said residents should take precautions to protect themselves, including closing windows and doors to help keep smoke out of the home. 

“The health effects for some people may include chest tightness, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, eye irritation, chest pain, dizziness or lightheadedness, and other symptoms," said DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, 

For more information about your area, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE