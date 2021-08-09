'What He Did To Me Was A Crime': Ex-Cuomo Aide Goes Public After Filing Complaint With Sheriff

A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has alleged he groped her has come forward with her first public interview since criminal charges were filed with the Albany Sheriff's Office.

Brittany Commisso, formerly known as “Executive Assistant #1,” age 32, has just spoken to the Albany Times Union and “CBS This Morning," revealing her identity after claiming that the governor groped her and kissed her on the lips.

During the interviews, Commisso said that what happened to her “was a crime,” which prompted her to file a criminal complaint against the 63-year-old Cuomo last week, calling it “the right thing to do.”

“The governor needs to be held accountable," she stated. "What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law."

In addition to the unwanted kiss, Commisso has alleged that Cuomo also once reached under her blouse and groped her breast, though she didn’t say anything at the time.

The report states that “Executive Assistant #1” testified that Cuomo “cupped her breast,” and that “in no way shape or form did (she) ask for it (or) want it,” saying that she "felt like (she) was being taken advantage of.”

“These are not hugs that he would give his mother or his brother. These were hugs with the intention of getting some personal sexual satisfaction out of," she said.

"Then they started to be hugs and kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek he’d quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips."

According to the report filed by independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Commisso, “repeatedly testified that she felt she had to tolerate the Governor’s physical advances and suggestive comments because she feared the repercussions if she did not.”

“People don’t understand that this is the governor of the state of New York,” Commisso said. “There are troopers that are outside of the (Executive) Mansion. …Those troopers that are there, they’re not there to protect me. They are there to protect him.

“I believe that he groped me,” Commisso added. "He touched me, not only once but twice and I don’t think that that had happened to any of the other women — the touching — and I believe that was the most inappropriate of the actions that he’d done.”

During a press conference over the weekend, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said that Cuomo could potentially face multiple misdemeanor charges as the investigation into the allegations against him continues.

Glavin’s personal defense lawyer Rita Glavin, a former US Department of Justice official, said during a conference on Friday, Aug. 6 that the claims made against the governor by “Executive Assistant #1” were contradictory, saying that the evidence in the report is false.

