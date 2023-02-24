Woman Abducted By Ex-Boyfriend, Takes Cops On Pursuit, Bridgeport Police Say

A man is under police guard at a hospital after he allegedly carjacked and abducted a former girlfriend in Fairfield County.

The incident took around 1;10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 on the property of A.M.R. American Medical Response located at 335 Connecticut Ave., in Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Gilleran said the victim, a 22-year-old Bridgeport woman, and the suspect, New Haven County resident Bradley Doyle, age 22, of Milford, are both A.M.R. employees and were previously involved in a short dating type relationship earlier this year.

During the abduction a witness observed the victim being forced into her personal vehicle by Doyle, who then took control of her car and fled westbound on Connecticut Avenue towards Seaview Avenue in Bridgeport, Gilleran said.

At that point, the witness called 911 and contacted the Connecticut State Police. Troopers spotted the victim’s vehicle in several towns throughout the state and attempted a felony motor vehicle stop, Gilleran added.

Gilleran said Doyle disregarded their attempts to stop and continued to flee at a high rate of speed with the victim in the car. Ultimately, troopers were able to apprehend Doyle in Higganum, located in Middlesex County, where they took him into custody and located the victim in good health.

State police charged Doyle with:

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Disobeying an officer's signal

Engaging police in pursuit

Failure to maintain proper lane

Interfering with a police officer

Reckless endangerment

Doyle was given a non-surety bond for these charges and then transferred into Bridgeport Police custody.

The Bridgeport Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant and charged Doyle with:

Robbery by carjacking

Kidnapping

Unlawful restraint

Threatening

Reckless endangerment

The bond is set at $1 million.

Gilleran said Doyle is currently under police guard at a Connecticut Hospital. Once released, he will be processed at the Bridgeport Police Department and arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Kevin Cronin, at 203-581-5292. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

