Two Killed, Three Injured In Separate Shootings As Violence Erupts In Bridgeport

A night of violence left two dead and three injured during four separate shootings.

The incidents took place throughout Bridgeport beginning around 5:13 p.m., Monday, June 22, said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management.

The first incident took place when officers responded to the area of 533 Harral Ave. after the department received a report of shots fired, Appleby said.

Officers responding to the scene located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 13-year-old female was shot once in the back and a 23- year- old male was shot in the leg, Appleby said.

Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The victims were transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment.

The second incident, a homicide, involved a teen who was found shot in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Albion Street around 6:12 p.m., said Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a Shot Spotter notification. Once on the scene, officers located a vehicle involved in an accident.

The operator of the vehicle, an 18-year-old male, was found slumped in the driver’s seat with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Fitzgerald said.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died.

The second homicide took place around 10:45 p.m., at 750 William St., where officers responded to another incident of shots fired, Appleby said.

Officers arriving on the scene found a 53-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fitzgerald said.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

The last shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, in the area of Ellsworth and Fairfield Ave., Appleby said.

Appleby said police confirmed a man was shot while driving in his vehicle, but he was alert and talking. Additional information was not available.

Officials said detectives are processing all the crime scenes, and are working to determine motives for the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding any of the crimes is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

The deaths are the seventh and eighth homicides of the year in Bridgeport.

