Three Fairfield County Women Nabbed For Shoplifting In Separate Incidents In Area

Three Fairfield County women were arrested for shoplifting in separate incidents in the area.

Mildred Arroyo, 31, of Trumbull, was arrested by Milford Police on Thursday, Nov. 5, after police responded to Boscov's at 1201 Boston Post Road for a report of shoplifting, police said.

Arroyo is accused of allegedly stealing more than $360 worth of merchandise, police said.

She was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

The second incident took place on Friday, Nov. 6, when Leon Roberto, 41, of Bridgeport, was arrested at the Target store, located at 1191 Boston Post Road, in Milford for alleged shoplifting, Milford Police said.

Police said Roberto allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

She was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

The third incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 5, when Nicole Fortune, 38, of Stratford, was arrested at the Milford Boscov's for reported shoplifting, said Milford Police.

Fortune is accused of stealing more than $200 worth of merchandise, police said.

She was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

