Targeted Shooting: Bridgeport Man Killed Outside Deli

A Bridgeport man was killed outside a busy deli in what police are calling a "targeted" shooting.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 in the area of East Main Street and Arctic Street in front of Shorty's Deli.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 58-year-old Bridgeport man lying on the ground in front of Shorty's Deli, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

The unidentified man was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, Gilleran said.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

"This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim was the only person targeted," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.