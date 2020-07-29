Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bridgeport Daily Voice
Police & Fire

State Police Seize Loaded Weapons, Ammo, Drugs In Bridgeport Search

Connecticut State Police seized weapons and ammo in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A stolen handgun was one of six weapons seized by Connecticut State Police in Fairfield County during a bust in the home of a convicted felon, officials said.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Urban Violence Cooperative Control Taskforce, Narcotics Task Force, and Bridgeport police seized six illegal, loaded weapons that were in the home of a Bridgeport resident on Tuesday, July 28.

According to State Police, detectives located a significant amount of loaded weapons - including a stolen handgun - ammunition, drugs, and drug packaging paraphernalia.

The resident of the home, whose name is currently being withheld, is a convicted felon and was charged with multiple weapon and drug charges. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is made available. 

