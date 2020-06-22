Photos: Massive Marsh Fire Causes Delays On Metro-North Trains In Fairfield County

A massive marsh fire delayed Metro-North train service for nearly two hours and injured three firefighters.

The blaze broke out around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, June 21, when the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call from a resident on Chestnut Street in Fairfield regarding a fire in their backyard.

Fairfield firefighters responded and when on the scene could see a large column of smoke and fire in the area and called for backup, said Fairfield Fire Department Lt. Robert Smith.

Units, under the command of Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir, immediately deployed hand lines to protect the homes on Chestnut Street and start the initial attack on the fire.

Residents told firefighters they heard fireworks going off in the area shortly before seeing the fire, Smith said.

The fire continued to spread across a large area of marsh between Chestnut Street and Grasmere Avenue involving a portion of the Metro-North railroad tracks, Smith said.

All train traffic was stopped in the area.

To help stop the spread of the flames, firefighters from Bridgeport and Norwalk fire departments assisted at the scene.

Firefighters worked from three different locations in an attempt to stop the "stubborn fire," Smith said.

Three firefighters were injured during a massive brush fire. Fairfield Fire Department

The fire was finally brought under control around 10:25 p.m., and train service was restored shortly after.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, two were treated on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and later released.

Westport, Stratfield, and Southport Fire departments provided mutual aid for coverage of the town while units were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

