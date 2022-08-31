Contact Us
Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

The area of the serious motorcycle crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues.

Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, Appleby said.

The crash is currently under investigation. 

