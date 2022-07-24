Passenger Dies After Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 In Bridgeport

A 45-year-old man died at the hospital following a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Fairfield County.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 southbound near Exit 26 in Bridgeport at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities determined that a 2006 Saturn Ion had gone the wrong way, traveling north in the southbound lanes, and struck a southbound 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, State Police said.

Police said the Jeep rolled over into the median.

A passenger in the Saturn, identified as 45-year-old Danilo Mazariegos, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report.

The driver of the Saturn, a 42-year-old Stratford man, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 44-year-old man from Rosedale, New York, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to email Trooper Rodriguez at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

