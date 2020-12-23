Man Injured By Gunfire Walks Into Area Hospital

A 31-year-old man injured by gunfire sought medical treatment at an area hospital.

New Haven Police were alerted to the shooting on Monday, Dec. 21, when the victim walked into the Bridgeport Hospital, said New Haven Police.

The man had been shot in the side of his torso. His injuries were non-life-threatening, the department said.

The shooting happened about an hour earlier. Around 1:30 p.m., New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Columbus Avenue near Ella T. Grasso Boulevard in the Hill neighborhood.

Arriving officers located evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Investigators learned a gunman in a vehicle had fired at another vehicle as the vehicles traveled eastbound on Columbus Avenue from the Boulevard, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Bridgeport Hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous.

