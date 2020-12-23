Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For Christmas Eve Storm Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Region
Police & Fire

Man Injured By Gunfire Walks Into Area Hospital

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A New Haven man was injured by gunfire.
A New Haven man was injured by gunfire. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 31-year-old man injured by gunfire sought medical treatment at an area hospital.

New Haven Police were alerted to the shooting on Monday, Dec. 21, when the victim walked into the Bridgeport Hospital, said New Haven Police.

The man had been shot in the side of his torso. His injuries were non-life-threatening, the department said.

The shooting happened about an hour earlier. Around 1:30 p.m., New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Columbus Avenue near Ella T. Grasso Boulevard in the Hill neighborhood. 

Arriving officers located evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Investigators learned a gunman in a vehicle had fired at another vehicle as the vehicles traveled eastbound on Columbus Avenue from the Boulevard, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Bridgeport Hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

Callers may remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bridgeport Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.