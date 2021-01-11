Man Accused Of Threatening To 'Cut' Tree Worker With Ax In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly threatening a tree trimmer with an ax while he was cutting branches from a tree in Fairfield County.

Jonathan Damast, age 45, of Wilton, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7, after Wilton Police responded to a home on Ridge Lane for a dispute, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

According to Phillipson, officers responded to Ridge Lane, for a report of a man yelling at tree workers.

Upon arrival, officers that one of the workers was working in a tree cutting limbs when Damast was seen on video yelling for Chevez to stop cutting the tree or he would cut him, Phillipson said.

Damast was seen holding an ax and raising it in the air.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and threatening.'

Damast was released on a $1,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday, March 11.

