Know Them? Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspects In Double Bridgeport Shooting

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying suspects in a shooting by a gang on scooters and motorcycles that left one dead and another injured.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 10 in Bridgeport at the Atlas Gas Station located on Fairfield Avenue.

When Bridgeport police responded to the scene for a report of shots fired, officers located two victims; each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Officers and medics began life-saving procedures and quickly transported both victims to area hospitals.

Gilleran said the shooting took place when about 75 people riding motorcycles and ATVs had gathered at the gas station and the park across the street when two men drove up on a scooter. The passenger of the scooter opened fire, striking both victims.

One of the victims, identified as 32-year-old, Ramon Peguero, of Hartford, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, Kazzmaire Dorsey, age 18, of Bridgeport, remains in critical condition, Gilleran said.

Detectives are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

