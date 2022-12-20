K9 Officer Helps Police Catch Suspected Work Van Thief In Bridgeport

A police K9 officer helped catch a truck thief who allegedly made off with an express work van.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Bridgeport police were responding to the area of Arctic Street and Noble Avenue for a report on a stolen vehicle when officers spotted the white Chevy Express work van, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

When officers caught up to the van it sped away and a brief pursuit ensued until the suspected thief crashed the van near Suburban Avenue, jumped out of the van, and took off running, police said.

A Police K9 was deployed and assisted with the successful apprehension of the suspect identified as Patrick Reilly, age 46, of Bridgeport, police said.

A second suspect remained in the vehicle.

Reilly was arrested and transported to Bridgeport Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Charges were not available.

