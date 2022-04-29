ID Released For Bridgeport Man Found Shot To Death

Police have released the name of a man fatally shot in Fairfield County.

Michael John Bernardo III, age 35, of Bridgeport, was shot around 12:20 p.m., Thursday, April 28 inside the Garcia Mini Market on Newfield Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the business was locked with no answer at the door. A second call was received around 1:05 p.m. with reports of a possible robbery and a party shot inside, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

When officers returned to the market they found Bernardo, who appeared to be shot to death, Gilleran said.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Shortly after, Bridgeport police identified a party involved in this isolated incident, Gilleran said.

“The Bridgeport Police Department offers its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Michael Bernardo,” Gilleran said.

The person of interest in the murder has not been identified by the police.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

