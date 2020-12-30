Gunfire Leads To Chase, Crash, Bridgeport Police Say

Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested following a wild shooting of some 37 shots at an area apartment complex, a police pursuit, and finally a crash in a stolen vehicle in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1:03 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, when Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the Charles F. Greene Homes Apartment Complex at Highland Avenue, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

When police arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed leaving the area and entering I-95, Appleby said.

The vehicle was pursued by Bridgeport Police, Connecticut State Police, and later the Norwalk Police.

State police attempted to stop the SUV using stop sticks, but it swerved around them, police said.

The SUV then got off at the Route 7 Connector where it continued to travel at high speed until Exit 2, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle crashed through the iron gates at a self-storage facility, police said.

Following the crash, three people jumped out of the vehicle and fled, Appleby said. One person was placed in custody at the scene.

After a brief search, the other suspects were apprehended without incident including three juveniles and one adult, identified as Terriance Edward William 19, of Bridgeport, he added.

The vehicle the teens were driving was reported stolen out of Stratford. A firearm and loaded magazine were recovered inside the vehicle, police said.

At the original shooting spot, a total of 37 shots were fired and various vehicles were hit on Highland Avenue, along with several vehicles damaged during the crash in Norwalk. No injuries were reported.

Williams was charged with:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Possession of a large magazine of ammunition

Interfering with an officer

Three counts of reckless endangerment

Engaging police in pursuit.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and released about an hour later after his mother posted his bond.

The juveniles were charged with:

Two counts of illegal possession of a vehicle

Illegal possession of a large magazine

Inferring with an officer

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Engaging police in pursuit

Using a machine gun for an aggressive purpose

Larceny

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

