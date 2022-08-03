Firefighter Falls Through Burning Home In Bridgeport

A Fairfield County firefighter was injured after falling through a floor while battling a structure fire.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the 700 block of Park Street.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire after receiving multiple 911 regarding a fire, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management For Bridgeport.

While checking for extension inside the structure a firefighter called a mayday. He fell through from the second to the first floor, Appleby said.

"The Rapid Intervention Team was able to remove him, and he was transported to the hospital by AMR with injuries," Appleby said.

No further information as to the extent of those injuries was available.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.