Firearm, Drugs, Cash Confiscated In Bust

Officers found $2,158 and a man carrying a loaded handgun in the Fairfield County home of a convicted felon, according to police, then discovered $7,639, drugs and drug packaging materials at the homeowner's second residence in New Haven County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Bridgeport Police and State Police executed the first of two search warrants at the Bridgeport home of 37-year-old Michael Newsome, and turned up the first sum of cash.

While Newsome was not present during the search, police said that his 43-year-old associate James L. Howard, who is also a convicted felon, was at the 45 Monroe Street residence.

Howard was found in possession of a loaded Taurus .9mm handgun, taken into custody and processed on weapons charges.

Simultaneously, police said, State Police searched Newsome's second home on 143 Quinn Street in Naugatuck, uncovering

$7,639 in cash

59 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl

14 grams of marijuana and

drug packaging materials

Newsome was at the Naugatuck location at the time of the search, and was arrested on site. He was saddled with narcotics-related charges, said police, and police said he was unable to post a bail bond after his arrest.

