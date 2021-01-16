Fairfield County Man Grabbed Woman By Throat With Juvenile In Room, Police Say

A man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the throat with a juvenile in the room in Fairfield County.

Alexander Brunbauer, 32, of Greenwich, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14, after Greenwich Police responded to the Cos Cob section of town for a man acting irrational, police said.

When police arrived on the scene they found that Brunbauer had engaged in a physical altercation with the woman when he grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against a wall, police said.

The woman then locked herself in another room with the juvenile until police arrived.

Brunbauer was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a $1,000 bond.

