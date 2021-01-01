Fairfield County Man Confesses To Series Of Robberies At Gunpoint, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who allegedly robbed restaurant employees at rifle point has confessed to at least four other robbery incidents.

Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera, 39, of Bridgeport, confessed to gunpoint robberies following his arrest for the rifle point robbery of employees at the Dao Asian Cusine restaurant in Stratford at 7365 Main St., on Monday, Dec. 28, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

During the robbery, Jimenez-Rivera entered the restaurant with a rifle and pointed it at employees, and demanded money, police said.

The confessions came during an interview with detectives following his arrest, Appleby said.

Jimenez-Rivera confessed to robbing employees and patrons at the following Bridgeport locations:

Wednesday, Dec. 23, Subway Restaurant, 1552 Wood Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 24, Shell Gas Station, 2612 Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 26, CVS Pharmacy, 3710 Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 26, Chinese Food Restaurant, 4565 Main St.

He has also confessed to two Stratford robberies, Appleby said.Arrests warrants are pending for the above crimes.

