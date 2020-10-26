Details Released After Woman Missing For One Week Dies Shortly After Being Found In Bridgeport

Police say an 84-year-old woman who was missing for more than a week and died shortly after being located in a patch of woods by a Bridgeport resident.

Teresa Zangrilli, of Bridgeport, who disappeared on Sunday, Oct. 18, when she went and was the subject of a huge search by first responders and residents was found around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 within walking distance of the Price Right supermarket on Main Street in Trumbull, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications.

Zangrilli was located unresponsive in a patch of woods behind an office building at 12 Cambridge Drive in Trumbull.

The location is a business park on the Trumbull/Bridgeport town-line - near Old Town Rd. Chopsey Hill Road and Red Oak Road, Appleby said.

It is approximately 1.5 miles in walking distance from where she went missing at the Price Rite supermarket on upper Main St. on Oct. 18.

Zangrilli was transported by AMR to St. Vincent's Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, he added.

She was located by a Bridgeport resident who was volunteering to search for her. He was doing so on his bicycle.

She was found wearing the bright pink fleece top she was had on at the time she went missing.

The Connecticut State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy on Zangrilli. The investigation into her death is continuing.

"Our thoughts are with Ms. Zangrilli’s family at this time," Appleby said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.